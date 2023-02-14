188 tonnes of flowers sent from city this Valentine’s season

Mumbai: Around 188 tonnes of flowers were sent to various international and domestic destinations in Valentine’s season from the city’s international airport.

According to a spokesperson from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the flowers, mostly roses, were sent between January 15, 2023 - February 12, 2023.

Around 110 tonnes of flowers were sent to destinations like London, Beirut, Netherlands, Philippines etc. via Emirates, Etihad, and All Nippon Airlines. This year, Narita, in Japan was also one of the popular destinations where flowers were sent. Within India, 23 tonnes of flowers were sent to Delhi and Kolkata sectors via Indigo, Vistara and Go Air.

The domestic inbound flowers were 55 tonnes. Last year, 170 tonnes of flowers were sent via Mumbai airport.