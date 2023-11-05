close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / 18-month-old child killed, his mother, auto driver injured in mishap

18-month-old child killed, his mother, auto driver injured in mishap

ByN K Gupta
Nov 05, 2023 09:52 PM IST

A one and half-year-old boy was killed, his mother and an auto driver were injured after being hit by a truck in Thane. The truck driver has been arrested.

THANE:

HT Image
HT Image

A one and half-year-old boy was killed, and his mother and the driver of an auto suffered injuries after being hit by a truck in the Retibunder area in Kalwa on Friday evening.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The police said the incident took place at Ganesh Ghat near Retibunder under the jurisdiction of Kalwa police station on Friday around 5.30 P.m.

According to Kalwa police, an auto driver was ferrying a woman and and her half-year-old son from Bhiwandi towards Mumbra when they met with an accident. The truck came from Mumbra and was travelling towards Bhiwandi when it dashed the three wheeler. The bystanders rushed to the spot and informed the local police. The trio were taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa where the boy was pronounced dead during treatment and the two were being treated in hospital. The driver was later handed over to the police who later arrested him. A case was lodged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police sources said the boy’s post-mortem was conducted in the hospital and his body will be handed over to family members for final rites. The family members are in a state of shock and trauma. The accused will produced in court on Saturday.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out