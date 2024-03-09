19-year-old biker dies in Bhiwandi; Bus driver yet to be arrested

Bhiwandi: A 19-year-old man, identified as Mohammad Asad Mehtab Alam Momin, died in Bhiwandi on Thursday after being struck by a bus on Kalyan road at around 10:15pm. Momin, employed at a warehouse in Dapoda village, was heading home when the accident occurred. HT Image

A complaint was filed by Momin’s uncle, Aftab Alam Momin, at the Bhiwandi City police station against the bus driver, identified as Bharat Kale.

According to Bhiwandi city police, Momin suffered fatal head injuries when the bus hit him from behind. Local residents informed the police, and Momin was rushed to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, where he was declared dead before admission. Subsequently, a postmortem was conducted, and the body was handed over to the family for final rites. The bus driver has not been arrested yet.

The case has been registered under sections 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) and 279 (Rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Pramod Pardeshi, assistant police inspector at Bhiwandi City Police Station, said, “Based on preliminary findings, it appears that the biker was attempting to overtake the bus when he lost control and came under its rear wheel, resulting in his death, according to the bus driver’s statement. However, the complainant alleges that Momin was struck by the bus’s front wheel. We await statements from the conductor and other eyewitnesses before drawing any conclusions. No arrests have been made at this stage, but we intend to arrest the driver and produce him in the court.”