19-year-old boy rescued from dumping ground in Kalwa, admitted to mental hospital
A 19-year-old boy, spotted sitting on a dumping ground in Kalwa near Vitawa for the last several days, was finally helped by a few good Samaritans in Thane.
The residents tried talking to him to move him out of the dumping ground. Later, with the help of Thane Municipal Corporation and a police constable, the teenager was produced before a district court with his medical report. The court gave directives to admit him to the Thane Mental Hospital.
It was not easy to get him out of the place and complete the legal procedure. He used to sit on a bike, jump from one place to another, run away in the court premises, sleep on the bench in the court or talk to anyone in the premises. It seemed like he wanted to talk too much but no one understood what he was saying. He was not ready to change his clothes. Also, he remembered nothing about himself. He did not eat anything for a day but his energy was tremendous. His cuteness made everyone who helped him to stay till the end to ensure that he was going into safe hands.
Kasber Augustine, a city-based activist who was one of the residents to help, said, “I got the video and photo of the youngster from a friend. It was touching as this healthy, good-looking youngster was sitting, eating and sleeping on the dumping ground for the last four to five days. He was eating scrap from the garbage, wore a raincoat and spoke in a different language. No one was daring to make him come out of that dump. Some of us residents came forward and called for an ambulance.”
He was first checked at the mental hospital and later produced in the court.
Bramhanand Patil, Kalwa police constable, joined the rescuers, and said that managing him was difficult. “I was initially worried but then was encouraged seeing the residents and the Regional Disaster Management Cell trying to convince him. The person is young and nice that everyone was thinking why he had come here or what really had happened. We had written a report to produce him in court, where even the judges were touched and allowed him to be treated at the mental hospital.”
Patil said that he was speaking in Bihari but was unclear. He said that they all prayed that the youngster remembers his whereabouts and is reunited with the family.
Dr Sandip Divekar, dean of the mental hospital, said, “This 19-year-old boy was brought to us on Friday afternoon by police and social workers. He was not able to remember anything. His clothes were torn and he was stinking. We will undertake his treatment. He will take time to recover and remember things. He is adjusting well with other inmates and we have received no complaints of violent behaviour.”
Augustine and fellow residents went to meet the youth on Saturday. “We were surprised to see him all cleaned up, wearing clean clothes and sleeping on a bed. He recognised us, started laughing and told us that ‘there was a time when I used to bike at a speed in my area’. But he is still unable to tell his own name and background.”
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
