 19-year-old drowns near Arnala beach during high tide | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

19-year-old drowns near Arnala beach during high tide

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 11, 2024 07:38 AM IST

19-year-old Devrai Rai washed away during high tide at Arnala beach in Virar. Friends tried to help, but Rai's body was found later. Police advise avoiding sea.

MUMBAI: A 19-year-old man who ventured into the sea at Arnala in Virar on Sunday evening was washed away during the high tide.

HT Image
HT Image

The teenager, identified as Devrai Rai, went to the beach along with his friends for a stroll. During a playful run with friends, Rai ventured into the waters. “We could hear them cheerfully playing in the shallow waters, however, since it was high tide, the teenagers were pulled inside along with the current,” recalled a bystander.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

All the friends tried helping each other in the choppy waters but Rai was washed away. His father was informed about the incident and he began searching for him. Later, by the efforts of residents of the area, Rai’s body was fished out of the waters and sent to the hospital where Rai was declared dead upon arrival.

The police said that they have registered a case of accidental death ADR and are investigating the case. “The beaches are considered dangerous for travellers and the police have appealed to the tourists to avoid the possibility of getting into the sea, especially in the absence of lifeguards,” advised an officer.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / 19-year-old drowns near Arnala beach during high tide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On