19-year-old drowns near Arnala beach during high tide

MUMBAI: A 19-year-old man who ventured into the sea at Arnala in Virar on Sunday evening was washed away during the high tide. HT Image

The teenager, identified as Devrai Rai, went to the beach along with his friends for a stroll. During a playful run with friends, Rai ventured into the waters. “We could hear them cheerfully playing in the shallow waters, however, since it was high tide, the teenagers were pulled inside along with the current,” recalled a bystander.

All the friends tried helping each other in the choppy waters but Rai was washed away. His father was informed about the incident and he began searching for him. Later, by the efforts of residents of the area, Rai’s body was fished out of the waters and sent to the hospital where Rai was declared dead upon arrival.

The police said that they have registered a case of accidental death ADR and are investigating the case. “The beaches are considered dangerous for travellers and the police have appealed to the tourists to avoid the possibility of getting into the sea, especially in the absence of lifeguards,” advised an officer.