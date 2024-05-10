Navi Mumbai: A 19-year-old man died after an unidentified vehicle hit his two-wheeler at the service road near Uran Phata on the Sion-Panvel highway. The police said the accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday and it was a hit-and-run case. 19-year-old merchant navy aspirant killed in hit-and-run on Sion-Panvel highway

The man, identified as Samarth Sarika Karale, was returning home to Ulwe after spending time with his friends on his week off on Tuesday. “He recently secured a job with the merchant navy and was set to join duty from next month,” said one of the officers.

Since the spot where the accident occurred was not covered by the closed-circuit television (CCTVs), the police said it was a challenge for them to identify and trace the accused driver.

“We have been asking the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to install CCTVs at the Uran Phata service road, however, we were told that the work is in progress,” said senior police inspector Tanaji Bhagat from Nerul police station.

Samarth, who was raised by a single mother, took up a part-time job as a delivery partner with a grocery app, upon his mother’s insistence who wanted him to utilise his summer break. “Tuesday being his weekly off, Samarth decided to meet his friend in Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and took his two-wheeler,” said an officer.

At about 2am on Wednesday, Samarth texted one of his uncles that he was reaching home in a few minutes. However, hours passed and Samarth was unreachable. Two hours later, a police officer called Samarth’s uncle informing him of the accident.

Samarth was taken to Dr DY Patil Hospital, 2.4km from the accident spot, where he was declared dead around 3.45am.

Based on his uncle Deepak Karale’s complaint, the Nerul police registered an FIR against the unknown driver under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (endangers the personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt to another person by acting negligently) of Indian Penal Code and section 184 (deter individuals from engaging in reckless driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.