MUMBAI: A 19-year-old street vendor was arrested by the Bandra police on Saturday for allegedly stealing diamonds from the purse of a New Delhi based entrepreneur. Street vendor steals diamonds worth ₹ 4 lakh, held

The complainant, Aneesha Mandhok, is a businesswoman from South Delhi, she was in the city to attend a friend’s wedding.

On Wednesday, she was in Pali Hill Street talking to a friend. The next day, she noticed two jewellery pieces which includes a set of diamond earrings and a Polki necklace worth ₹4 lakh missing from her purse.

The police later arrested a street vendor, identified as Vikas Kharwa, who was trying to sell her paper napkins in order to steal her diamonds.

“He was hovering around Mandhok, while trying to sell her the paper napkin and spotted a smaller purse within her handbag which he flicked while standing behind her. This purse contained the two pieces of jewellery that the complainant had reported missing,” said an official from Bandra police station.

He also said that the entire instance was caught in a CCTV camera nearby.

Kharwa was arrested and the stolen goods were recovered, said a police officer.