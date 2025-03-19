2 arrested for killing colleague over suspicion of stealing 1,200

THANE: The Narpoli police in Bhiwandi have arrested two employees of a mandap decorator for allegedly killing their colleague on suspicion of having stolen ₹1,200 from them. The brutal murder took place at a warehouse owned by the decorator in Vehale village, Bhiwandi. (Shutterstock)

The police have registered a murder case against the two accused, Baitullah Khan aka Raju and Ajay Mishra, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The deceased was identified as 36-year-old Anil Brijlal, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the complainant Tushar Prakash Thale (34) runs a decoration business named Tushar Mandap Decorators in Vehale village, where the accused and the deceased had been employed.

On March 14, around 5:30pm, Raju and Ajay confronted Anil over an alleged theft of ₹1,200, inside a warehouse owned by their employer. What started as a heated exchange of words quickly turned into a brutal attack on Anil with iron rods and wooden sticks by the accused. The entire assault was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the premises. After the attack, the accused fled from the spot.

Anil was severely injured in the attack and was rushed to Lifeline Hospital in Ranjnoli for treatment by other coworkers who found him lying in a pool of blood. He, however, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday during treatment. His body has been sent for post-mortem at a government hospital.

The Narpoli police registered a murder case and arrested Raju and Ajay from Vehale village on Monday evening. They were produced before a local court, which remanded them in police custody for three days.

“The victim was a native of Uttar Pradesh. The crime was premeditated, as the accused used deadly weapons to assault him,” said inspector Pramod Kumbhar of Narpoli police station.