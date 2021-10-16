Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 2 arrested for raping 4 women on pretext of performing rituals
Arnala Coastal police have arrested two persons claiming to be sorcerers for allegedly raping four women. According to police, a 26-year-old survivor, who is a complainant in the case, was promised 260 crore by the accused duo — Mathew Pandiyan and Dinesh Devrukhkar — in return for performing a “ritual”.
Published on Oct 16, 2021
By Ram Parmar, Palghar

Arnala Coastal police have arrested two persons claiming to be sorcerers for allegedly raping four women.

According to police, a 26-year-old survivor, who is a complainant in the case, was promised 260 crore by the accused duo — Mathew Pandiyan and Dinesh Devrukhkar — in return for performing a “ritual”. She contacted three other women for the same and each paid 10,000 to the duo for the rituals in July and August 2021.

“The accused then repeatedly raped four women in turns in the guise of ‘rituals’, however, none received the said amount,” said senior inspector Raju Mane.

“One of the survivors then approached us and we registered a complaint under section 376(2)(n)(rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3(2) of the Maharashtra Aghori Act, 2013. The two accused have been arrested and are remanded in police custody till October 22,” said Mane.

Saturday, October 16, 2021
