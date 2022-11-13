2 arrested with fake 8 crore notes

Thane The Thane crime branch’s unit five have arrested two men with fake notes worth ₹8 crore in ₹2000 denominations. The accused were printing the notes in a godown in Palghar over eight days and came to Thane to sell them in 400 bundles when they were caught on a tip off.

The accused were identified as Ram Hari Sharma, 52, and Rajendra Raut, 57, resident of Palghar and Virar respectively. During lockdown, Sharma had to close down his factory, while Raut lost his job. Both had no idea how to fend for their families. That’s when a common friend – a technician and designer by profession -- shared the idea of counterfeit notes.

All three got together and chose Sharma’s factory space in Tech industrial estate, Palghar, to install their machine. Cops are investigating how they managed to procure the machine and paper for the notes. The mastermind accused is absconding.

Senior police inspector, Vikas Ghodke, said, “We received a tip-off on Friday that the accused were headed for Gaimukh Chowpatty, on Ghodbunder Road, in an Innova to sell counterfeit notes. We arrested (under IPC489 A B C and 34 for creating counterfeit currency and criminal act with common intent) them with the stash.”

A computer and printing machine were recovered from the factory. Search of the absconding accused is on.