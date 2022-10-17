2 barge in Bandra hospital room, threaten patient

Mumbai. A builder has filed a complaint after two people barged into his room in a hospital in Bandra, West, and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay them extortion money. He is undergoing treatment in that hospital.

The suspect has been identified as Ganesh Shinde, who was earlier arrested by the police in a firing case at Sion in 2011.

“At around 6 pm on Sunday, the accused and his accomplice entered the hospital room without permission and started threatening the builder. Later they escaped before anyone could raise an alarm,” said a police officer.

The police have not specified the amount of money demanded by the accused persons.

The anti-extortion cell of the Mumbai police Crime Branch is also conducting a parallel investigation into the matter.

A case has been registered under sections 385 (Putting person in fear of injury to commit extortion), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) 506-2 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against Ganesh Shinde and his accomplice.

The builder is known for his links in several controversial matters and recently came under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the multi-crore Yes Bank-DHFL scam.