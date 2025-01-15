Menu Explore
2 booked by police for disrespecting female conductor

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 15, 2025 07:34 AM IST

Two people associated with a wet-lease operator at the Pratiksha Nagar BEST bus depot were booked by the Wadala Truck Terminus police for allegedly disrespecting a 31-year-old pregnant woman conductor, who had demanded lighter duties

MUMBAI: Two people associated with a wet-lease operator at the Pratiksha Nagar BEST bus depot were booked by the Wadala Truck Terminus police for allegedly disrespecting a 31-year-old pregnant woman conductor, who had demanded lighter duties. After her request was refused and news spread that she had been disrespected, it triggered a flash strike of the drivers and conductors on Monday, resulting in 200 BEST buses staying off the road, causing great inconvenience to commuters.

2 booked by police for disrespecting female conductor
2 booked by police for disrespecting female conductor

To placate the striking employees, police quickly swung into action. A Wadala Truck Terminus police officer said, “We have booked Girish Vajpayee and Salim Khatri, both associated with the Pratiksha Nagar depot of BEST. They have been booked under sections 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”

He further said that Vajpayee had misbehaved with the woman conductor by talking to her in a rude manner when she had requested for lighter duties. Later, when she had posted the video of the same, Khatri spoke to her in a disrespectful manner.

The incidents reportedly incited outrage among other conductors and drivers from Mateshwari Urban Transport, a wet lease company, and they went on a strike resulting in around 200 buses going off the road.

