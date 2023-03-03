2 booked for trespassing on SRK’s house

Mumbai: Two people from Gujarat were booked on Thursday after they were allegedly caught trespassing into Mannat, the residence of actor Shah Rukh Khan. HT Image

As per the police, the incident occurred at around 4 am.

“Security guards at Mannat spotted the duo, who are in their early 20s, inside the building and restrained them. Khan’s staff was informed and the guards quizzed the duo, and after some discussion, the security team informed us. We sent a team to pick the duo up,” said an officer with the Bandra police station.

The officer added that the two men were questioned at length before an FIR was registered against them.

“It seems that the two men are fans and wanted a glimpse of Khan up close. Inquiries so far have not revealed any other mala fide intentions on their part. We have taken the contact details of their family members and are calling them up, and will also be checking with the Gujarat police if they have a criminal record of any kind. Their statements as to their arrival in Mumbai and subsequent movements will also be verified,” the officer added.

The duo have been booked for house trespass under the Indian Penal Code and further inquiries against them are underway, said officers.