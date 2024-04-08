2 cops attempt to break up fight, sustain serious injuries

Mumbai: Two police officers attached to the Bangur Nagar police station were grievously injured on Saturday when they were attacked by one of two men whose fight they had attempted to break up minutes earlier. The incident occurred at Goregaon West, and the policemen were treated at a private hospital, while the two accused men were arrested and remanded in police custody for two days. HT Image

According to the complainant, police sub inspector (PSI) Mangesh Kendre attached to the Bangur Nagar police station, on Saturday, he and PSI Krishna Kavde were out on duty, investigating a case of medical negligence by a Goregaon-based doctor which allegedly caused the death of a 16-year-old girl. The officers had detained the doctor and were taking him to the police station for questioning. When they reached the Link Road in Goregaon West and were waiting for the deceased girl’s father, they spotted two men abusing and assaulting each other in front of a roadside stall.

The officers, who were dressed casually in shirt and khaki trousers, intervened in the fight and separated the two men, PSI Kendre said in his complaint. While one of the men backed off, the other person, identified as Ashish Lakshmiprasad Chaurasiya – the owner of the stall, began abusing and assaulting the policemen. He banged Kendre’s head on the metal frame of his stall, and continued kicking, punching and shoving the policemen around despite a crowd gathering at the spot and trying to dissuade him, the sub inspector further stated in his complaint.

“The man continued assaulting my colleagues even after they said they were police officers and showed their identity cards,” said an officer attached with the Bangur Nagar police station, where an FIR was registered based on PSI Kendre’s complaint. Both Chaurasiya and his companion were booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant performing their duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 160 (affray), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police officers sustained serious injuries on their forehead, shoulders and stomach and were treated at a nearby hospital, while the two accused were taken to the police station and placed under arrest. They were subsequently produced in the holiday court and remanded in police custody for two days.