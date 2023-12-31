2 held, 95 detained in Thane rave party bust

Thane: Police in Thane busted a pre-new year rave party at Ghodbunder Road in the early hours of Sunday and detained 95 youth from the spot in addition to recovering several narcotic substances. Two persons who had organised the party were also arrested during the raid, said officials. They had organised the party at a private plot in the forest area, owned by one Raut who was being investigated, officials said. Thane, India - December,31, 2023: Thane crime branch busted a rave party in Kasarwadvali creek area of ??Thane Ghodbunder Road last night. In this, 95 youths have been caught and all the youths have been brought by the police to Thane Civil Hospital for medical checkup ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Sunday, December ,31, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The raid was conducted following directions from the Thane police commissioner, who asked police personnel to keep an eye out for such parties. Five to six teams were deployed for the raid, said a senior official. “Based on information about a rave party going on in Kasarvadvali village, we reached the spot at around 2am. We found LSD paper, MD powder, cocaine, ganja and other narcotics being sold and consumed there and detained 90 young men and 5 women, while two organisers were also arrested,” said the official.

The arrested accused were identified as Tejash Kubal, a resident of Dombivli Khoni village, and Sujay Mahadev, a resident of Kalwa Manisha Nagar. A total of 70 gram charas, 0.41 gram LSD paper, 2.10 gram Ecstasy pills, 200 gram ganja, and bottles of beer, wine, whiskey and other liquor were recovered from the duo, said officials. The party was organised via social media, and a search was on to find people who might have escaped taking advantage of the darkness, the officials added.

“We are probing how and from where the two accused got the drugs and have recorded the statements of some youth who were at the party,” said crime branch unit 5 officer Vikas Godke. The detained youth were handed over to their families after medical examination and counselling.