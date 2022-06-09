Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 2 minor brothers reunited with family in Mumbra
Two brothers aged 10 and 12 years, who ran away from their house, were reunited with their family by the Child Protection Unit (CPU) of the Thane Crime Branch; the minors boarded a train to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and were roaming aimlessly at the station
Updated on Jun 09, 2022 07:40 PM IST
ByNB Gupta, Mumbra

Two brothers aged 10 and 12 years, who ran away from their house, were reunited with their family by the Child Protection Unit (CPU) of the Thane Crime Branch.

The minors, both residents of Mumbra, boarded a train to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and were roaming aimlessly at the station.

They were spotted by Government Railway Police, who inquired about their names and address. However, the duo could only give them the names and did not know their address, following which the railway officials took them to Children’s Shelter Home in Matunga.

A kidnapping complaint was registered by the family in Mumbra on May 2.

The Child Protection Unit, which regularly visits Children’s Home to find missing children, met the two. They matched the boys’ details with the complaint and realised that the two were from Mumbra.

An officer from CPU said, “We went to the Mumbra police station and got details of the minor boys’ family. We went to the father’s house, verified the details and after being satisfied with all the details, we asked the father to make a video call to the two.”

Two boys lived with their father Imran Irfan Khan, 39 and their aged grandmother. Khan is an auto driver by profession while his wife passed away four years ago. They all are residents of Amrut Nagar, Mumbra. On May 2, the two left home and went to Mumbra railway station and boarded the CSMT local.

Sandeep Khade, police sub-inspector, Mumbra Police station, said, “We produced both the brothers’ and the father’s documents before the Children Welfare Committee and after verifying the documents of the children, the two boys were handed over to the family.”

New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 10, 2022
