2 of 30 firecrackers found violating noise limit: MPCB test for Diwali in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), along with Mumbai-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) Awaaz Foundation, on Thursday carried out noise tests on 30 varieties of commercially available firecrackers at Chembur’s RCF Ground ahead of Diwali. Of these, crackers of two makes were found to violate the Supreme Court (SC)-recommended noise limit of 125 decibels (dB). Officials as well as members of Awaaz Foundation said an improvement was seen in the manufacturing standards of crackers, as this is the first instance where a majority of those tested complied with SC norms.

However, despite this, MPCB officials have urged citizens to stay away from firecrackers during the upcoming festivities.

“Even if the noise levels are complying with what SC has said, the order is quite dated and the scenario in which we test the crackers is very different from how people use them. Compliant noise levels are no indication of how much air pollution they will cause,” said a regional officer with the MPCB, who was present for the exercise.

A total of 14 ‘green crackers’ – bearing the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) stamp of approval – and 16 non-green crackers were tested on Thursday. Of these, one variety of non-green cracker was found to have a noise level of 130 dB, which is more than permissible limit. A non-green cracker brand was also found to be in violation of SC norms as it touched 127dB.

“The remaining ones were within 100 to 125 dB, which is compliant with SC rules,” said Dr VM Motghare, joint director (air quality), MPCB.

Motghare also added that MPCB has taken samples of each variety of firecracker for a chemical analysis. “We will send them to an accredited laboratory so that we can see what ingredients are there and in how much quantity. This will give us some sense on whether the manufacturing standards have improved to make these crackers less polluting,” he said.

Sumaira Abdulali, director of Awaaz Foundation, expressed concerns over the chemical composition in these firecrackers.

“While the green crackers used in the exercise have declared ingredients on their covers, they do not say in what quantities. Besides, they still contain extremely toxic substances such as barium nitrate and potassium nitrate, which are extremely toxic. We need better regulations that force manufacturers to be more transparent about what is going into these fireworks,” she said.

MPCB will be carrying out noise monitoring exercises in 128 locations across the state this festival season on November 4 and 6. Officials also said that they will begin carrying out air pollution monitoring using mobile air quality monitors between October 28 and November 18th, as per SC guidelines, and their reports will be submitted directly to the Apex court.