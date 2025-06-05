2 Sena (UBT) leaders out of party in one day

MUMBAI: Ahead of the local body polls, the defection from the Shiv Sena (UBT) is continuing apace. On Wednesday, two key leaders exited the party: Nashik leader Sudhakar Badgujar who was expelled by Uddhav Thackeray, and Chandrahar Patil, who is set to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Significantly, Thackeray had risked the alliance with the Congress during the Lok Sabha polls to ensure that Patil was the MVA candidate from Sangli. Chandrahar Patil (HT Photo)

Badgujar was expelled on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he began showing signs of rebellion. The announcement of his expulsion was dramatic, made in a press conference by district chief D G Suryawanshi after Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut called the party leaders addressing the press conference and informed them about the decision to expel Badgujar.

It all began on Monday when Badgujar—till recently known as a close aide of Raut and appointed as the party’s state level deputy leader—met Devendra Fadnavis, who was on a Nashik tour. The next day, Badgujar launched an attack on the Sena (UBT) leadership by expressing displeasure about the recent restructuring in the party. “It’s not just me—more than 10 leaders in Nashik are upset with the new appointments in the party organisations,” he said, fuelling speculation about major defections from the Thackeray-led party.

It was against this backdrop that Shiv Sena (UBT) Nashik district chief Suryavanshi, along with other office-bearers, addressed a press conference and claimed that there was no unhappiness in the party over the new appointments. But even as the press conference was on, former district chief Datta Gaikwad received a phone call from Sanjay Raut, telling him about Badgujar’s expulsion from the party. Suryavanshi announced this promptly.

Reacting to his expulsion, Badgujar said, “It’s unfortunate that I have been expelled from the party for revealing the unrest in the party over a new appointment. Not only me, other leaders were too unhappy with the decision of the party leadership.” There is speculation that Badgujar will join the BJP, and some other leaders from Nashik will join the Shinde-led Sena.

Chandrahar Patil, on the other hand, jolted the Sena (UBT) with a public announcement on social media. “I have an offer from Dy CM Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena to join the party. At present I am out of town and will decide on joining Shinde after consulting my supporters soon,” he said in his post on X. Shiv Sena leader and minister Sanjay Shirsat claimed that Chandrahar Patil would soon leave Thackeray and join Shinde.

Patil was inducted into the party by Sanjay Raut, and insisted on contesting the Sangli Lok Sabha seat despite the party having no strength in Sangli and the Congress having better opportunities. Uddhav Thackeray had made the election a prestige issue although the seat was eventually won by Congress rebel Vishal Patil while Chandrahar Patil finished a poor third.