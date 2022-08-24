Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 2 suspects detained from Gujarat for threatening to blow up 5-star Mumbai hotel

2 suspects detained from Gujarat for threatening to blow up 5-star Mumbai hotel

mumbai news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 01:04 PM IST

A case has been registered at Sahar Police Station in Andheri East, Mumbai under sections 336 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code.

The hotel management informed the police about the threat call, which turned out to be a hoax. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The hotel management informed the police about the threat call, which turned out to be a hoax. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT News Desk

Mumbai Police on Wednesday detained two suspects from Gujarat's Vapi for threatening to blow up a prominent hotel in India's financial capital. Mumbai's Lalit Hotel had received a hoax bomb threat from an unknown person on Monday evening and the caller demanded 5 crore to diffuse the bombs, which he claimed was kept at four places in the 5-star hotel located near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (Also Read | Mumbai gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi, traffic police make elaborate arrangements)

"An unidentified person called the hotel and said that bombs have been kept at four places in the hotel and demanded 5 crore to defuse them," said Mumbai Police.

The hotel management informed the police about the threat call, which turned out to be a hoax. The police searched the hotel premises following the threat but they did not find anything suspicious.

A case has been registered at Sahar Police Station in Andheri East, Mumbai under sections 336 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code.

Security beefed up ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Last month, two persons were arrested for making hoax calls about a person carrying bombs at Ambernath railway station in Mumbai. In March, a man was arrested for allegedly making a false bomb blast threat on the campus of Mumbai University.

With Ganesh Chaturthi, state’s biggest religious festival, around the corner, the Mumbai Police has stepped up security in the city. A senior official said that the police treat every threat call with the utmost seriousness regardless of its prima facie credibility.

“We immediately draw up a list of possibilities connected to the call. For example, if it is a bomb threat, we identify places where a bomb can be placed at the target location as well as where it can be brought in from. At the same time, all police stations are instructed to start random nakabandis as well as check with hotels and lodges about recent suspicious arrivals,” the official said.

(With inputs from Mumbai bureau)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
mumbai bomb threat
mumbai bomb threat
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Five traffic police control rooms will be set up at important immersion places. (File image)

    Mumbai gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi, traffic police make elaborate arrangements

    The Mumbai traffic police are geared up with elaborate arrangements for the 10-day Ganeshotsav beginning August 31. The traffic police said 74 roads will remain closed for vehicular traffic on Ganesha immersion days – second, fifth and tenth day of the festival - from 12pm to 6pm, whereas 54 roads will be marked as one-way, 57 roads will remain closed for goods vehicles and 114 roads will have parking restrictions during the 10-day period.

  • ED earlier conducted raids at the residence and office of Prem Prakash in May in connection with the Jharkhand mining case.

    ED conducts raids at a dozen locations over Jharkhand illegal mining case

    The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out searches at over a dozen locations in Jharkhand and other states in connection with an illegal mining case related to Prem Prakash and associates of Ranchi, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The agency at that time also questioned Prem Prakash for several days but did not take any action against him.

  • Bengaluru has become synonymous with pothole-ridden roads and crumbling infrastructure that has claimed multiple lives this year. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Bengaluru potholes claim 44-year-old's life, Siddaramaiah reacts to civic apathy

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), responsible for civic amenities and infrastructural assets in the Karnataka capital, has come under fire for civic apathy once more, after another pothole-related death was recorded on Tuesday. Bengaluru's potholes, infamous for having claimed several lives in the past, have struck again by taking a 44-year-old man's life as Supreeth was on his way to work. Passers-by and onlookers rushed to shift him to a government hospital.

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur in New Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    PM Modi in Punjab today to open Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in New Chandigarh

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Punjab on Wednesday afternoon to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur in Mohali district adjoining state capital Chandigarh. The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre will provide world-class cancer care to residents of Punjab and neighbouring states and UTs. The hospital has an inn for cancer patients, besides hostels for doctors and nurses, and residential accommodation for faculty.

  • At least 50 legislators of the Grand Alliance shot off a no-confidence notice on speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha soon after Nitish Kumar stepped down as the chief minister of the NDA government on August 9. (PTI)

    'Chair is panch parmeshwar...', says Bihar speaker, quits before Nitish's test

    Shortly before Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his new ally - Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal - are to face a floor test, speaker and Bharatiya Janata Party leader VK Sinha, who had been served a no-confidence motion, resigned from his position. He is expected to be replaced by Narendra Narayan Yadav of the ruling Janata Dal (United), who will lead the floor test of the new government.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out