20 kg ganja seized in Koparkhairane

Navi Mumbai Navi Mumbai, India - Feb. 10, 2024:Koparkhairane police arrest four people and seize 20 kg ganja, during press conference at DCP Zone-1 Office APMC in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Koparkhairane Police have arrested four persons including three women who were selling ganja in Koparkhairane. The accused were nabbed by the police in a combing operation conducted in front of Balaji Exotica Building in Koparkhairane on Wednesday. The trio were found to be in possession of 20.200 kg ganja worth ₹3.63 lakh.

Koparkhairane police had received information that there was drug supply going on in the slums of sector 9 opposite Balaji Exotica in Koparkhairane. Following the information that they received, the police conducted a combing operation in the slums and nabbed four persons identified as Anil Shinde (45), Radubai Kale (40), Seema Pawar (33) and Surekha Shinde (30) in possession of the Ganja. Among the four accused, the main accused is Shinde who himself is also a drug addict.

“Ever since Shinde is in our custody, he has not consumed drugs due to which he is showing withdrawal symptoms. He is now being shifted to JJ Hospital. Only after further interrogation of the accused, we can get the source of the drugs that reached the slums,” senior police inspector Audumbar Patil from Koparkhairane Police Station said.

The remaining three women are in custody of the police till February 12. The accused were arrested under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.