200 universities to introduce four-year UG programme: UGC chairman

Mumbai: 200 universities in all four categories: central universities, state universities, private universities, and deemed-to-be universities across the country will introduce a four-year undergraduate programme with an internship component from the academic year 2024–25, said M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC). HT Image

Interacting with the media on the eve of the annual convocation of the University of Mumbai on the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he highlighted the importance of modern technology in governance to facilitate these reforms, and allayed concerns regarding job displacement, asserting that the changing job landscape would necessitate different skill sets, ultimately leading to job creation.

Kumar said that for the first time, a credit system in schools with levels ranging from 1 to 5, where level 5 signifies the highest achievement will be introduced. As students’ progress, they will accumulate credits based on their educational pursuits, with a focus on continuous learning outcomes. “These credits will be stored in a digital platform called the Academic Bank of Credit, ensuring each student possesses a unique credential,” he added.

In his speech at the convocation on Wednesday, he said, “The current generation of young people are independent thinkers, willing to take risks, capable of leading, and adept at finding solutions. We aim for our education system to offer them the right opportunities and curriculum, which is why NEP 2020 is being put into action.”

MU conferred degrees to 1,51,648 students, including more than 400 PhD students. This year, more girls (79,741) graduated from MU, compared to boys (71,987) - a first in the last four years.

In his address, governor and chancellor of state universities, Ramesh Bais, said, “I have noticed that there has been an increase in women’s participation in education over the years. Even in today’s convocation, 70-80% achievers are female, and I am proud of it. Girls are contributing equally to all fields.”

3 MU affiliated colleges granted autonomy

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted autonomy to three Mumbai-based colleges, taking the total number of autonomous colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai to 72.

Last week, Vivek College of Commerce, LS Raheja College of Arts and Commerce, and M Shetty College of Commerce were granted academic autonomy. Additionally, Lala Lajpat Rai College of Commerce and Economics received 10 years of academic autonomy from the UGC. MU is the only university in the state with a large number of autonomous colleges.

Professor Vijeta Shetty, principal of Vivek College, said, “We received academic autonomy, which is a milestone in our 40-year academic journey. We plan to introduce technology into commerce education since we have tie-ups with the Indian Institute of Technology and other universities.”