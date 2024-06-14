 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case: NIA court pulls up Purohit | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
2008 Malegaon bomb blast case: NIA court pulls up Purohit

ByRevu Suresh
Jun 14, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Special NIA court reprimands Malegaon blast accused Prasad Purohit for attempting to reexamine witnesses. Purohit fined ₹2,000 for abusing court processes.

Mumbai: In a recent development of the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, a special NIA court reprimanded accused Prasad Purohit for attempting to reexamine a witness already presented by the prosecution. Despite his request to examine nine witnesses, Special Judge AK Lahoti granted permission for only five, with Purohit bearing the expenses. The court rejected his plea to reexamine the other four witnesses, citing deliberate repetition and intentional delay tactics. Purohit’s counsel aimed to establish the legality of his arrest through a movement order, which the court found unnecessary given prior examination. Purohit was directed to pay a fine of 2,000 for abusing court processes. The case, originating from a blast in Malegaon, Maharashtra, led to six deaths and numerous injuries. Purohit, along with MP Pragya Singh Thakur and others, stands accused of orchestrating the attack, which NIA took over from ATS in 2011. Purohit maintains innocence, denouncing the case as built on falsehoods.

