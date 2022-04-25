2010 double murder: Chhota Rajan, 2 close aides acquitted, two get life terms
Mumbai: A special court on Monday acquitted gangster Chhota Rajan in the 2010 Bhendi Bazaar double murder case while sentencing two others to life imprisonment. Besides Rajan, the court acquitted two other persons. Pronouncing the judgment, special judge A T Wankhede stated that Rajan and two others were acquitted for lack of evidence. Mohammed Ali Shaikh and Pranay Rane were convicted under sections of murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and relevant sections of the Arms Act. Umed Shaikh, Adnan Sayyed and Rajan were acquitted. The prosecution alleged that Rajan gang members had in an attempt to kill a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, shot dead two others, personal secretary of Congress leader Bhai Jagtap.
As per the prosecution case, the firing had taken place on February 13, 2010. Four persons had come to the spot where the Dawood aide, Asif Khan, was sitting in the Phool Galli falling within the limits of JJ Marg police station and opened fire on Khan.
Apart from Khan, three more persons were injured in the firing. While Khan managed to escape from the place, Shakeel Modak, personal secretary of Jagtap and his friend Asif Qureshi, who had gone to meet Khan, sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
One Gangubai too was injured in the firing. It was alleged that the hit was ordered by Rajan’s henchman Umed, as Khan was a very close aide of Dawood.
On October 23, 2010, police arrested two accused namely Mohammed Ali John Mohammed Sheikh and Pranay Manohar Rane, two of the alleged assailants. Umed and Adnan Sayyed were arrested in the case subsequently. During the probe the police claimed Rajan had confessed his role in an alleged interview to a newspaper.
Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat had examined 29 witnesses, included Khan and Gangubai, in support of the prosecution case. The court however, discarded the evidence of the interview, which was presented as an extra-judicial confession and acquitted Rajan and Umed, who were named as key conspirators.
-
Two dead as under-repair 4-storey building collapses in south Delhi
New Delhi: Two labourers died and four sustained injuries when a four-storey building where construction work was going on collapsed on Monday afternoon in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Monday afternoon. Teams of National Disaster Response Force, the fire department and the local police launched a rescue operation that continued for over three hours. They rescued six people who were trapped under the debris, two of whom died of their injuries at the hospital.
-
‘Can’t throw people off’: Supreme Court on Sarojini Nagar slum eviction
The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold the ongoing eviction of nearly 200 families residing in the slums of Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area and asked the Central government to act “humanely”, as is expected of a “model government”, by not taking any coercive action against the occupants till their plea for rehabilitation is decided next week. Three of the petitioners are minor, school-going children while the fourth is an elderly resident of the slum.
-
Recite Chalisa anywhere but won’t tolerate bullying, says Uddhav
MUMBAI Breaking Thackeray's silence on the Hanuman Chalisa row, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday that he would welcome anyone to his house to chant the prayers, but won't bow down to any kind of bullying. Speaking on the occasion, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that few people were trying to disrupt the country's peace.
-
Akhilesh warns of panic in UP over possible 4th wave of Covid
LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that active Covid cases were rising in Uttar Pradesh and warned that there could be panic if the fourth wave hits the state, asserting that medical facilities were crumbling under the BJP government. Yadav alleged that the BJP government was proving to be more failure than ever on fronts of health, education, and law and order.
-
All state university exams to be held offline, says minister
Mumbai Putting an end to confusion amongst universities, state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Monday clarified that all state university summer 2022 exams will be held offline. This decision was taken in a meeting held between Samant and vice chancellors of all state universities, where the officials unanimously agreed to go offline for all exams to be held between April and May 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics