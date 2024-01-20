204 buses to be diverted for Sion ROB dismantling

Mumbai: At least 204 BEST buses plying on 24 routes will be diverted, curtailed and/or terminated at a different place from today on account of demolition of the road over bridge (ROB) at Sion. Sources said the buses will ply through the T junction via Dharavi and other routes, and the diversions will increase the journey time by 10-20 minutes, depending on traffic. HT Image

On January 19, BEST officials listed out the bus routes and services which would be affected by the closure of the 112-year-old bridge. At least 56 buses on seven routes would be diverted via Sion hospital and Dharavi, while another 31 buses on three routes would be diverted via the Bandra Kurla Complex connector, said officials.

The existing bridge will be pulled down in accordance with the structural audit report prepared by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. The demolition is likely to take 4-6 months, following which a new overbridge with steel girders and reinforced concrete slabs will be constructed in co-ordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said the Central Railway (CR). The new ROB will have a single span, with girders measuring 49 metres in length and 29 metres in breadth. Its construction is likely to be completed in 24 months. CR will bear ₹23 crore of the project cost, while BMC will bear ₹26 crore.

“The existing ROB is infringing on the proposed 5th and 6th lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla and hence it needs to be dismantled and reconstructed,” said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer, CR. The two lines are part of Mumbai Urban Transport Project-II, which was sanctioned in 2008. CR authorities are currently unable to increase suburban train services on the route as the section between Vidyavihar and Dadar/CSMT is completely utilised.

Demolition of the ROB will commence on January 20 itself. “The block period for this work hasn’t been finalised yet. It will be communicated to the public soon,” said a CR official.