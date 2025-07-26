Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
20-year-old dies after collapsing in college

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 07:36 am IST

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old student, Harshita Pal, died after collapsing at her college in Kandivali due to a sudden drop in blood pressure.

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old student died after collapsing in her college in Kandivali on Thursday. The student died due to a sudden drop in blood pressure, according to the doctors.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 9.45 am on Thursday when the student was entering the college and collapsed at the entrance. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was admitted and died during the treatment. The deceased, identified as Harshita Pal, was a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Kandivali East and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science at Nirmala College. The doctors told the police that the student died due to a sudden drop in blood pressure. Pal was suffering from blood pressure variations and had faced a similar low-BP situation twice earlier, said a police officer.

“We have sent her body for autopsy to confirm the cause of her death,” said senior police inspector Jaywant Shinde from Samata Nagar police station.

