Tempo driver runs over 20-year-old man

Mumbai: A tempo driver has been arrested on Friday for reportedly running over a 20-year-old man in a road rage incident in the Fort area.

The accused has been identified as Aabid Khan, a resident of Mulund.

The deceased, Swapnil Thorat, was a commerce student and used to help his father Rangnath Thorat in his transport business.

According to the complaint filed by Rangnath Thorat, Swapnil was parking a tempo on Friday evening, while he was assisting him by signalling other vehicles to stop when another speeding tempo brushed their vehicle, leaving a scratch. The driver of the other vehicle also abused Swapnil.

Angry Swapnil got down and confronted Khan, who continued abusing him. Swapnil then caught hold of the door of Khan’s tempo. However, the accused sped away and Swapnil fell down after losing his grip on the door and came under the rear wheel of Khan’s vehicle. Following this, Khan fled from the spot.

Rangnath Thorat with the help of local shopkeepers rushed his son to St George Hospital, where he breathed his last.

Meanwhile, an alert citizen chased Khan’s tempo on his scooter and caught him. Khan was handed over to a traffic policeman, who took him to the MRA Marg police station where he was arrested.

“Khan has been booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code. We have also added sections 134 A (not doing duty of securing medical attention for the injured person) and 134 B (not doing duty of reporting the circumstances of the occurrence to the police) of the Motor Vehicles Act,” Rajesh Pawar, senior inspector, said.