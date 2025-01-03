20-yr-old woman dies in road accident

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old woman, Shalu Yadav, was killed by a speeding truck in Mulund West while delivering food to her uncle. The driver was arrested.
MUMBAI: A 20-year-old woman was killed after a speeding truck hit her in Mulund West on Thursday morning.
Police officers said the incident occurred around 11:20am when the deceased, Shalu Yadav, 20, was going to give tiffin to her uncle Amarjeet Yadav, who works as a security guard in Piramal Tower in Mulund West.
She left her house around 11am on Thursday. When she reached near Shriram Pada service road, a speeding truck coming from behind hit her. Locals rushed her to Agarwal Hospital in Mulund where she was declared dead on arrival.
The police have registered a case against the truck driver based on the statement given by the deceased’s father. The driver was arrested on Thursday afternoon.
