21-year-old arrested for killing lover, dumping body in railway tracks
Mumbai A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his friend, stuffing her body in a gunny bag and dumping it on the railway tracks between Matunga and Mahim on Tuesday.
According to the police, the accused, identified as Vikas Jagan Khairnar, works as a housekeeper at a housing society in Dindoshi.
A case of murder was registered on Tuesday after the body of a woman in her twenties was found on the railway tracks. Kedari Pawar, senior police inspector Mumbai Central Government Railway Police station, said that two trackmen had noticed the gunny bag in the tracks between Matunga and Mahim stations at about 9.30 am on Tuesday.
The police identified the woman as Sarika Damodar Chalke (26), who was reported missing by family members at the Dindoshi police station. Upon investigation, the police learnt that Chalke also worked as a domestic help in a housing society at Goregaon east and had an affair with Khairnar. After filing the missing complaint, the Dindoshi police had apprehended Khairnar who confessed to killing Chalke in the bathroom of the society on Monday night.
Early in the morning on Tuesday, he stuffed her body into a sack and along with other garbage bags, he carried it to Goregaon railway station in an auto-rickshaw, boarded a slow local towards Churchgate and dumped the body in the tracks between Matunga and Mahim stations.
Khairnar revealed that Chalke had been asking him for money and used to insult him in front of others, which irked him and led to the murder. He was produced before the Borivali court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody, said an officer attached to Dindoshi police station.
Chalke was found with a slit throat and four stab wounds on her stomach. The GRP officers found nothing except a ₹200 note in her kurta pocket. There was no document revealing her identity. However, there was a tattoo on her left arm, which said ‘Damo’ and she was wearing a mangalsutra.
Pawar said that after sending her photo to all police stations, they received information from Dindoshi police that they had a missing complaint registered of a woman matching the description of the deceased.
-
Polls to seven MLC seats in Karnataka set to be "unopposed"
The biennial election to seven seats of Karnataka Legislative Council scheduled for June three, is set to be "unopposed", as all the seven nominations filed are in order. The ruling BJP has fielded former Deputy Chief Minister and party vice-president Laxman Savadi, party's state secretaries Hemalatha Nayak and S Keshavaprasad, and president of SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayanaswamy in the MLC elections in which the Members of the Legislative Assembly will vote.
-
Embracing killer of ex-PM sets wrong precedent: Shiv Sena criticises MK Stalin
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday criticised Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin for welcoming Rajiv Gandhi's assassination convict AG Perarivalan, saying such acts set a wrong precedent and do not sit well in the political culture of the country. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, said that Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in May 1991 was shocking but a chief minister embracing Perarivalan is even more shocking.
-
Mumbai Traffic Police to enforce helmet rule for pillion riders from Jun 9
The Mumbai Traffic Police will start penalising two-wheeler riders if the pillion rider is without a helmet from June 9, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. A similar penalty will be imposed for pillion riders without helmets. Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ) said they penalise an average of 1,200 two-wheeler riders for helmetless riding every day. Roushan said that the police are also writing to schools and colleges to create awareness on road safety and the helmet rule.
-
Cops to penalise helmetless pillion riders from June 9
Mumbai In a move to promote safety, pillion riders on two-wheelers will be penalised for not wearing helmets from June 9 onwards. The Mumbai traffic police issued a warning on Wednesday and said that they will start penalising pillion riders after 15 days. Usually, a helmetless rider has to pay a fine of ₹500. Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ) said that on an average, they are penalising about 1,200 two-wheelers daily.
-
Pune city to get normal water supply tomorrow due to President’s visit
The Pune Municipal Corporation which had earlier announced water cut on Thursday (May 26) has now cancelled it as the President of India will be visiting the city for a programme. The city will get a normal water supply, said officials. President Ramnath Kovind is visiting the city for the launch of the 125th-anniversary celebration of the Laxmibai Dagdusheth Halwai Datta temple which is located at Budhwar peth.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics