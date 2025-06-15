21-year-old bar singer found murdered by live-in partner in Mira Road

A 21-year-old bar singer was allegedly killed at her residence in Mira Road on Friday by her live-in partner. The police said he suspected she was having an affair as she perpetually declined his marriage proposal. The police registered a case against the boyfriend on Friday night and are searching for him. (Shutterstock)

The deceased, Kareena Kurshid Ali, lived with her cousin brothers, Imran Kurshid Ali, 19, and Imran Naseer Ali, also 19. The trio hailed from Uttar Pradesh and lived in the MHADA Colony in Mira Road. The accused, Samsuddin Hafeez, 24, also resided in the same locality. Kareena worked as a singer in two bars while Samsuddin worked in a hotel. According to the Mira Road police, they had been dating for a year and had begun living together five months ago. They planned to get married one day, but Samsuddin was pushing for an early marriage. Kareena resisted the idea and told him she would marry him once she was financially better. The couple frequently fought over this.

“On Friday, while they were fighting, Samsuddin told her that he was leaving the city and going to his native place because he suspected her of having an affair. Kareena told him that she would be okay with it if he wanted to leave,” said the police officer. Samsuddin then left around 7pm and returned around 10pm. When Kurshid, Naseer, and another relative came to visit Kareena, Samsuddin told them too that he would be leaving for their native place soon. The three then went for a walk after dinner, leaving Kareena alone in the room with Samsuddin.

The cousins returned later that night at 12.20am, to find the door locked and keys left hanging in the latch. Kareena was lying unconscious in a pool of blood on the bed, said a police officer. Samsuddin did not pick up their calls, so they immediately called the police. “With the help of our team, they rushed her to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayandar, where she was declared dead,” said a police officer.

A murder case was registered under section 103 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against Sansuddin, who fled after the murder. “It appears that out of suspicion that Kareena was not ready to marry him because she was having an affair, the accused killed her by slashing her throat with a knife and fled,” said the police officer.