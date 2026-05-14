MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has approved ₹2,267 crore for land acquisition as part of preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik, while deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced financial assistance of ₹5 crore each for 13 Akhadas to support their preparations for the mega religious congregation. ₹2,267 crore approved for land acquisition ahead of Nashik Kumbh Mela

A high-level review meeting chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Dy CM Shinde was held to assess the preparations for the Kumbh Mela. The meeting also included discussions with seers and mahants from 13 Akhadas regarding arrangements for the forthcoming event in Nashik.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Shinde said the state government has drawn up a comprehensive mega plan for the Kumbh Mela with a focus on creating permanent infrastructure that would cater not only to the immediate event but also to future requirements.

“The administration is fully prepared for the Kumbh Mela. We are not planning only for the current event, but are creating long-term and permanent facilities keeping future requirements in mind,” Shinde said.

The meeting also witnessed the unveiling of the official logo of the Kumbh Mela and the online groundbreaking ceremony for the Trimbakeshwar Darshan Path project.

Shinde said a total of 377 acres of land has been reserved for the Kumbh Mela project in Nashik. Of this, 94 acres have already been acquired by the Nashik Municipal Corporation, while the state government has sanctioned ₹2,267 crore for acquiring the remaining 283 acres.

He assured that Akhadas whose land is acquired would either receive appropriate compensation or be provided alternative land.

“Each major Akhada will receive ₹5 crore for development works, while smaller religious institutions will be given ₹15 lakh,” Shinde said.

He added that the Kumbh Mela Authority would bear the electricity expenses of the Akhadas, while temporary rain shelters, or ‘Rain Basera’, would be constructed to protect devotees and saints during the monsoon season.

According to Shinde, a Sadhu Gram spread across 1,450 acres will be developed for the event, and nearly 15,000 sanitation workers will be deployed to maintain cleanliness across the Mela area.

“The government is committed to ensuring that the Godavari River remains clean and unpolluted,” he said.

The deputy chief minister further said that extensive discussions were held on roads, parking facilities, drinking water supply, well-equipped hospitals, disaster management systems and women’s safety measures. He also assured that there would be no shortage of funds for the Kumbh Mela preparations.