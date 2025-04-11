Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

22-year-old, 2 friends arrested for staging kidnapping

ByMegha Sood
Apr 11, 2025 07:12 AM IST

The accused confessed to staging the kidnapping, saying his family would have refused to invest seed money in their business

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old resident of Nalasopara has been arrested for allegedly staging his own kidnapping in connivance with two friends, hoping to extort money from his family to start a printing business.

Tiwari’s friends had applied make-up on him while shooting the video to make the kidnapping look real, said police
Tiwari’s friends had applied make-up on him while shooting the video to make the kidnapping look real, said police

The Achole police nabbed the 22-year-old unemployed youth, Rohan Tiwari, and his two friends – Kaushal Dubey, 21, and Nikhil Singh, 22 – within 11 hours of his alleged kidnapping. Tiwari then confessed to staging the incident, saying his family would have refused to invest seed money in the business.

According to the police, Tiwari’s family residing in Nalosapara received a video on Tuesday night, in which he was tied up at an unknown place and being assaulted by two kidnappers.

“While Tiwari was bleeding profusely in the video, the kidnappers demanded 3 lakh, saying if the amount was not paid, he would be killed,” an officer from Achole police station told Hindustan Times.

Tiwari’s uncle approached the police the same night, following which a first information report was registered and a team led by assistant police inspector Yashpal Suryavanshi from the crime detection unit was tasked with investigating the matter. They traced Tiwari’s mobile location to a densely populated slum pocket in Chembur and sought help from the Shivaji Nagar police station to track them down and nab them. But the mobile was switched off before the police reached the location, posing a fresh challenge.

When the alleged kidnappers called Tiwari’s family again later that night, saying they were short of time and the ransom had to be paid urgently, the family kept them engaged in conversation, based on directions from police. They also transferred 5,000 to them online, claiming they were unable to withdraw cash as the bank was shut. But the police failed to make any headway in locating them.

Around 11 am on Wednesday, when the purported kidnappers and Tiwari visited a hotel in Chembur for breakfast, the staff alerted the police. Soon, a team reached the spot and nabbed the trio. Upon questioning, they learnt that Tiwari and his friends had planned the kidnapping together to secure funds and start a printing business.

“Tiwari’s friends had applied make-up on him while shooting the video to make the kidnapping look real,” said senior police inspector Sujit Kumar Pawar.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 22-year-old, 2 friends arrested for staging kidnapping
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On