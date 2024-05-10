22-year-old IIT Kanpur alumni dies by suicide

Mumbai: A 22-year-old IIT Kanpur alumni died by suicide in Mahim on Wednesday, said police officials. The deceased, after completing his graduation, was working with an insurance firm for the last six months in Mumbai after he got campus placement. HT Image

He was staying in a 3BHK flat near Sitladevi Temple in Mahim along with two other friends. The incident occurred around 6pm, when one of his friends working in his bedroom came out to go to the washroom, and saw the kitchen door shut.

Sensing something wrong, he knocked many times but when he did not get any response, he informed another friend, and they broke open the door. They found him hanging from the kitchen fan and informed the police about the incident, said a police officer.

“We recorded the statement of his friends and learnt that the deceased had not talked to anyone for a few months, so no one knows what happened to him. We will inquire from all possible angles, Sudhakar Shirsat, senior inspector of Mahim police station, said.

An accidental death report has been registered and the deceased’s family in Bihar was informed. They arrived in Mumbai on Thursday. After the postmortem body was handed over to the family, said Shirsat.