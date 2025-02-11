Menu Explore
22-year-old rapes friend, circulates the video on social media

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 11, 2025 08:54 AM IST

THANE: A man from Bhiwandi raped his friend in December, recorded the assault in his mobile phone, and circulated the video on social media. Based on the 19-year-old victim’s complaint, the Bhiwandi City Police on Sunday arrested the accused, Chand Khan, 22, and his two accomplices - Jameer Khan, 22 and Kavita, 20.

22-year-old rapes friend, circulates the video on social media
22-year-old rapes friend, circulates the video on social media

The survivor is also a Bhiwandi resident. According to the police, on December 29 noon, her friend, Chand Khan, invited her on an outing to Vajreshwari. Instead, he took her to a lodge there and raped her. Khan filmed the entire assault on his mobile phone and shared the video with her on WhatsApp. He told her if she did not continue to have sexual relations with him, he would circulate the compromising video on social media.

Further investigations revealed involvement of two others - Jameer Khan and Kavita - who also allegedly threatened to share the video of the assault and make it go viral on social media. Eventually, the video went viral and caused immense distress to the victim.

After suffering in silence for nearly a month, the 19-year-old finally lodged a complaint with the Bhiwandi City Police. Acting on her complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act against Chand Khan, Jameer Khan, and Kavita.

Senior Police Inspector Krishna Dev Kharade confirmed that the three accused were arrested and presented before the court, which has remanded them to police custody till Wednesday.

