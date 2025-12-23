MUMBAI: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering his wife by repeatedly hitting her head on the floor during a domestic dispute. The police said the dispute began when his 20-year-old wife objected to him talking to other women over the phone. 23-year-old arrested for killing wife following argument

The Shivaji Nagar police said the accused, Manzar Hussain, and the victim, Naziya Hussain, were married in October 2023. According to the complaint filed by Naziya’s uncle, Samtullah Dilmohammad Sheikh, 35, a farmer from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, the couple had a history of frequent quarrels. Naziya, the eldest daughter of Sheikh’s brother who works in Saudi Arabia, had moved to Mumbai after the wedding.

Sheikh told the police that Naziya often confided in her mother about the recurring domestic disputes. Around three months ago, she had reported a serious fight in which Manzar allegedly assaulted her and knocked out one of her teeth. At the time, the mother advised her to reconcile with him.

On Saturday evening around 8 pm, Naziya spoke to her sister and mentioned that she was cooking biryani for dinner. However, in the early hours of Sunday, between 1 am and 1.30 am, an altercation broke out between the couple at their residence.

At around 4.50 am, the family received a call from the Shivaji Nagar police station informing them that Naziya had died following the fight. On Sunday, when Sheikh arrived in Mumbai and went to Rajawadi Hospital to claim the body, the post-mortem report indicated that she had suffered fatal head injuries.

“Based on the complaint we registered a case of murder against Manzar and arrested him. Manzar then told us that in a fit of rage he had banged Naziya’s head on the floor several times and killed her,” said a police officer from Shivaji Nagar police station.