23-year-old labourer falls to death from 5th floor

MUMBAI: A 23-year-old labourer fell from the fifth floor after losing balance at a demolishing site in Vikhroli East. The deceased, Bijoy Karmakar, a native of West Bengal, came to Mumbai a few years ago and was working with his father and six other labourers in demolishing the old building. HT Image

The complainant, Sunil Karmakar, 51, father of the deceased, has been staying in Kannamwarnagar 1, Vikhroli East, with his wife Poornima, 45, and two sons Bijoy, 23, and Sujan, 26.

The incident occurred on June 4, when Sunil and Bijoy, with other labourers, were working on the fifth floor. Bijoy was trying to remove an iron plate from a cement column when his leg slipped. He lost his balance and fell in the gap between the A and B wing of building number 252, said a police officer.

Bijoy suffered serious injuries to his head, face and back. The site supervisor, Kurumurthy Khatrawat and other labourers rushed him to the Ambedkar Hospital in Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli. But, after looking at his serious condition, he was advised to shift to Sion Hospital for treatment. During treatment around 3:30 pm, Bijoy succumbed to his injuries, said a police official.

The Vikhroli police have registered a case under section 304 (a) and 34 of the IPC against labour contractor Ganesh Amin and the developer for not securing the open space between the B wing and A wing with a protective net and not providing safety equipment to labourers working, said the police officer.