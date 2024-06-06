 23-year-old labourer falls to death from 5th floor | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

23-year-old labourer falls to death from 5th floor

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 06, 2024 07:36 AM IST

23-year-old labourer Bijoy Karmakar falls from fifth floor at a demolishing site in Mumbai, sustains fatal injuries. Police case filed against contractor and developer.

MUMBAI: A 23-year-old labourer fell from the fifth floor after losing balance at a demolishing site in Vikhroli East. The deceased, Bijoy Karmakar, a native of West Bengal, came to Mumbai a few years ago and was working with his father and six other labourers in demolishing the old building.

HT Image
HT Image

The complainant, Sunil Karmakar, 51, father of the deceased, has been staying in Kannamwarnagar 1, Vikhroli East, with his wife Poornima, 45, and two sons Bijoy, 23, and Sujan, 26.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The incident occurred on June 4, when Sunil and Bijoy, with other labourers, were working on the fifth floor. Bijoy was trying to remove an iron plate from a cement column when his leg slipped. He lost his balance and fell in the gap between the A and B wing of building number 252, said a police officer.

Bijoy suffered serious injuries to his head, face and back. The site supervisor, Kurumurthy Khatrawat and other labourers rushed him to the Ambedkar Hospital in Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli. But, after looking at his serious condition, he was advised to shift to Sion Hospital for treatment. During treatment around 3:30 pm, Bijoy succumbed to his injuries, said a police official.

The Vikhroli police have registered a case under section 304 (a) and 34 of the IPC against labour contractor Ganesh Amin and the developer for not securing the open space between the B wing and A wing with a protective net and not providing safety equipment to labourers working, said the police officer.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / 23-year-old labourer falls to death from 5th floor
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On