24 phones, 12 gold chains worth 18L stolen during Travis Scott concert

MUMBAI: As often happens in the aftermath of popular concerts, many of those who attended the US rapper, singer and song-writer, Travis Scott’s performance at the Mahalakshmi Racecourse on November 19, lost their phones and expensive gold chains. The Tardeo police said that at least 24 phones and 12 gold chains were stolen from the venue of the concert, and they have registered an offence for theft and chain snatching in the matter. (Shutterstock)

Priyansh Divesha, 18, a student from Kalbadevi was one of the youngsters who attended the Circus Maximus Concert on Wednesday. Divesha told the police that as he struggled to wade through the crowd towards the stage to get a closer look at the singer, he felt someone tugging at his 15g gold chain. “He tried to locate the person, but the thief took advantage of the crowd and fled,” the police said. Divesha later learnt that 11 others had also lost their gold jewellery, valued totally at around ₹18 lakh.

Similarly, 24 people so far have approached the police, a number that is likely to rise, the police said, complaining that they have lost their expensive phones. “It’s a coordinated gang that targets such concerts and events; they even purchase costly tickets to steal iPhones, high-end Samsung phones, and even gold chains taking advantage of the crowd,” said a police officer.

“We are checking CCTV cameras installed at the gates,” the police officer said, adding that they usually make sure concert organisers install a large number of cameras which later help them identify and track the thieves. “These thieves usually keep an eye on BKC, Mahalaxmi, and Goregaon where such concerts take place,” said a police officer.

The police have registered cases under sections 303 (theft) and 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.