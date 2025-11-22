Search
24 phones, 12 gold chains worth 18L stolen during Travis Scott concert

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 03:42 am IST

The Tardeo police said that at least 24 phones and 12 gold chains were stolen from the venue of the concert, and they have registered an offence for theft and chain snatching in the matter

MUMBAI: As often happens in the aftermath of popular concerts, many of those who attended the US rapper, singer and song-writer, Travis Scott’s performance at the Mahalakshmi Racecourse on November 19, lost their phones and expensive gold chains.

The Tardeo police said that at least 24 phones and 12 gold chains were stolen from the venue of the concert, and they have registered an offence for theft and chain snatching in the matter. (Shutterstock)
The Tardeo police said that at least 24 phones and 12 gold chains were stolen from the venue of the concert, and they have registered an offence for theft and chain snatching in the matter. (Shutterstock)

The Tardeo police said that at least 24 phones and 12 gold chains were stolen from the venue of the concert, and they have registered an offence for theft and chain snatching in the matter.

Priyansh Divesha, 18, a student from Kalbadevi was one of the youngsters who attended the Circus Maximus Concert on Wednesday. Divesha told the police that as he struggled to wade through the crowd towards the stage to get a closer look at the singer, he felt someone tugging at his 15g gold chain. “He tried to locate the person, but the thief took advantage of the crowd and fled,” the police said. Divesha later learnt that 11 others had also lost their gold jewellery, valued totally at around 18 lakh.

Similarly, 24 people so far have approached the police, a number that is likely to rise, the police said, complaining that they have lost their expensive phones. “It’s a coordinated gang that targets such concerts and events; they even purchase costly tickets to steal iPhones, high-end Samsung phones, and even gold chains taking advantage of the crowd,” said a police officer.

“We are checking CCTV cameras installed at the gates,” the police officer said, adding that they usually make sure concert organisers install a large number of cameras which later help them identify and track the thieves. “These thieves usually keep an eye on BKC, Mahalaxmi, and Goregaon where such concerts take place,” said a police officer.

The police have registered cases under sections 303 (theft) and 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
AI Summary AI Summary

At Travis Scott’s concert in Mumbai on November 19, at least 24 phones and 12 gold chains were reported stolen, prompting the Tardeo police to register theft and chain-snatching cases. Victims, including an 18-year-old student, described how thieves exploited the crowded venue. Authorities suspect a coordinated gang and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify suspects.