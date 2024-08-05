24-year-old man arrested for killing partner with iron rod

Mumbai: The MHB police arrested a 24-year-old ward boy on Sunday for allegedly killing his 45-year-old ‘girlfriend’ by hitting her head with an iron rod on July 31. The woman later succumbed to her injuries at KEM Hospital on Sunday, according to the police. HT Image

The police stated that the deceased previously resided in Dahisar with her husband. After they separated following an argument, she began living with her alleged boyfriend, Rajiv Shah, in Ganpat Patil Nagar in the MHB area at Borivali West.

The incident occurred on July 31, the two got into an argument and in a fit of rage, Shah picked up an iron rod and hit her on her head. The woman had then fallen on a burning pot and sustained burn injuries. Shah then fled from the spot.

The neighbours rushed her to a nearby hospital and informed the police about the incident. Her condition was critical, so she was shifted to the KEM hospital. The MHB police then registered a case of attempted murder.

Police said Shah and the woman are natives of the same district and they have known each other for several years. After marriage, the woman came to Mumbai and was staying in Dahisar. Shah came to Mumbai a few years ago and he often met her in Dahisar. Once they started living together, Shah suspected that she was having a relationship with someone else, so they used to fight over the issue, said a police officer.

The accused was arrested under section 103 (murder) of BNS, said deputy commissioner of police Anand Bhoite of zone 11.