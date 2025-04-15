25 works of literature by global thinkers being translated to Marathi

MUMBAI: By the end of 2027, over 25 landmark works such as The Unconscious by Sigmund Freud, History as a System by José Ortega y Gasset, The Logic of Scientific Discovery by Karl Popper, The Dance of Shiva by Ananda Coomaraswamy, and works by global thinkers such as Adam Smith, Walter Benjamin, Isaac Newton, F R Allchin and others will, for the first time, be accessible to Marathi-speaking students, researchers, and readers. (L-R) Dr Satish Modh, pro-vice chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University; Prof Ganesh Devy; Shri Samir Somaiya, chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University; Prof V N Rajasekharan Pillai; Veteran Journalist Kumar Ketkar; Gaurav Gadgil, chief editor, Transarea.

In a big step towards redefining Marathi intellectual discourse and expanding global academic access, the Somaiya School of Civilisation Studies at Somaiya Vidyavihar University launched a series of new initiatives. Among them, Gyan Setu is a translation effort to make landmark literature accessible to Marathi readers.

The project spans across various disciplines, including economics, physics, psychology, history, and philosophy. The first translated book will be available in early 2026, and the series will be completed by the end of 2027.

Ganesh Devy, director of the School of Civilisation Studies, spoke about the project’s journey, calling it a simple idea that evolved into a wide-reaching initiative. “The School of Civilization has brought together passionate scholars from various disciplines and countries, all working towards a common vision. We’re developing a comprehensive series on the rise and fall of civilizations with support from global publishers and plan for regional editions in several Indian languages.”

Devy revealed that finding the right translators was a challenge. After determined efforts, a strong team came on board in February and has been working on the translations for some weeks now. “We wanted to offer original, foundational knowledge to Marathi readers not just summaries. We have found capable translators and I’m hopeful our first book will be published by early 2026,” he added.

Once this is completed, Devy confirmed that the university aims to translate them into Gujarati and Hindi.

Transarea, an interdisciplinary peer-review journal

Apart from this, to strengthen its scholarly platform, the university unveiled the first volume of Transarea, a peer-reviewed research journal dedicated to interdisciplinary studies in history, political science, literature, philosophy, anthropology, and area studies. The journal seeks to become a crucible of intellectual dialogue across regions and academic traditions.

The announcement was made at a special launch event on Friday at the university’s Aurobindo Building. Sameer Somaiya, chancellor of the university, recalled his grandfather’s founding vision. “When he built the first College of Arts and Science here, it was not about structures it was about values, civilizations, and ideas. He imagined Socrates here. And we are continuing that legacy, collectively.”

The first volume of Transarea contained various research articles titled Rethinking Civilisation Through Non-Human Agency, Between Jamath and Temple: Muslim Nagaswaram Musicians in Andhra, Caring Enlightenment in Colonial India: Beyond the Kantian Paradigm, Thinking Bombay: The Urban Decay and Civilisation, and a Book Review of Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada.

2 new degrees launched

The School of Civilisation Studies has announced the launch of two new degree programs - BA and MA in Liberal Arts - for the year 2025-26, alongside a PhD program, focusing on history and language.

Apart from this, a series of research projects were announced by the university’s research centres—Centre for Kachchh and Desert Studies, Centre for Himalayan and Mountain Studies, Centre for Asian and Area Studies, and Centre for Indian Ocean and Transoceanic Studies. These projects will focus on themes such as educational dynamics in Kachchh, maritime shipbuilding, seafaring knowledge and nautical science, Asian history, culture, economy, polity, and philosophies. These centres aim to shape conversations around cultural continuity, transregional exchanges, and indigenous epistemologies.