25-year-old biker killed in accident on JVLR

Mumbai: A 25-year-old biker died after his vehicle collided with a tanker on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) in the early hours of Sunday. HT Image

The victim, Neeraj Gupta, worked as a technician with a telecom service provider and was returning home from work when the accident occurred. Police officials said that Gupta’s body was stuck in the rear tyre of the vehicle and had to be pulled out, which took more than 20 minutes.

The driver of the truck, which was plying from Powai to Jogeshwari, fled after the accident, an officer from Aarey Sub police station said, adding, “We had to call the fire brigade and a private crane for help for pulling out Gupta from the tyre. He was rushed to the Trauma Care Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.”

Gupta lived with his parents at Malad East, the officer said. He added, “He was in charge of network-related settings and data centre for the telecom service provider. On Sunday, he was on a night shift at his office in Malad. His elder brother, Dheeraj, 27, is the manager of the same company and stays with his wife.”

According to Dheeraj, at 2.30 am on Sunday, his family received a phone call from the police who informed them that Gupta had suffered grievous injuries as he had met with an accident.

The driver of the truck has been booked under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. “We are contacting the owner of the tanker to find out the identity of the driver,” the officer said.

