THANE: A 25-year-old youth was stabbed to death by unknown persons on Sunday night near the Ordinance Factory in Ambernath. Passersby noticed the man lying motionless by the side of the road on Monday morning and alerted the police. 25-year-old brutally killed by unknown assailants in Ambernath

According to police sources, the deceased, Sachin Bhosle, resided with his family in Jaavasai village in Ambernath. He was unmarried and worked as a labourer in a private company in Navi Mumbai.

The sources further informed that at around 9.30 pm on Sunday, when he was having dinner at his house, Sachin received a call on his mobile asking him to meet someone. He left his house immediately after finishing dinner, taking a shortcut that remains deserted at night.

He was attacked by unidentified assailants as soon as he left the ordnance factory area, with a sharp weapon that left him with severe injuries to his neck, chest, and abdomen. He succumbed to the injuries on the spot. Later, police sent the body for postmortem to the Ulhasnagar Central Hospital.

The motive behind this murder remains unclear and two police teams have been formed to apprehend the assailants, who were captured on CCTV cameras of the surrounding areas.

A few individuals have been detained for questioning as police have some leads in the case. “We are probing all angles and the individuals who had enmity with the victim. Our priority is to establish the sequence of events leading up to this tragic incident and identify all those who were in contact with the victim,” a police official said.