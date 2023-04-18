Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 2 kill neighbour over sharing of water tap

2 kill neighbour over sharing of water tap

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2023 12:46 AM IST

The accused – identified as Mohammed Sajid Faruq Shaikh, 28 and Mohammad Wajid Faruq Shaikh, 25 – were arrested on Sunday.

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man was killed and his uncle was injured after a fight broke out over sharing of a water tap between two neighbours in Governor Chawl, Dharavi Main Road. The accused – identified as Mohammed Sajid Faruq Shaikh, 28 and Mohammad Wajid Faruq Shaikh, 25 – were arrested on Sunday.

2 kill neighbour over sharing of water tap
2 kill neighbour over sharing of water tap

As per the police, there was a dispute between neighbours – Nasreen Bano and Rabia Shaikh – over sharing water from a common tap.

“It was an ongoing dispute and there used to be regular fights between the neighbours over sharing of water at the common tap. On Saturday, male members of both families got involved in a fight. During the scuffle, Rabia’s family members, Sajid and Wajid, stabbed Mohammed Asif Abdul Hanif Shaikh, 25 and Faruq Shaikh, 30, from Bano’s family,” said a police officer from Dharavi Police Station.

Asif and Faruq were rushed to Sion Hospital, where Asif, a painter, was declared brought dead and Faruq is presently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“We have arrested Sajid, who works in a bakery and Wajid, who is jobless,” said the police officer. Both have been booked for murder and attempt to murder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai police murder accused police officer painter uncle dispute sion hospital fight + 8 more
mumbai police murder accused police officer painter uncle dispute sion hospital fight + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out