269 seats left in private medical institutes, no vacancy in govt ones

Mumbai The admissions to undergraduate medical seats are close to conclusion, with only a handful left vacant.

As per figures shared by the state common entrance test (CET) cell, only 269 seats remain vacant across private medical institutes that will now be allotted at the institute level. In case of government medical institutes, all remaining seats have already been allocated to aspirants in the second mop-up round released on Thursday, March 31.

“Students interested in seats in private medical institutes have time till April 4 (3pm) to individually approach colleges with vacant seats and apply for the same. Private institutes will release allotment lists and students whose names have appeared in the list will have time until the next day to confirm admission,” said a senior official from CET cell.

Experts have been questioning the decision of the state admissions body to allow private medical institutes fill up vacant seats on their own, while seats in government medical colleges are being allocated by CET cell.

“The minute an official admissions body steps away from the admissions process, private medical institutes get the chance to take advantage of parents and students desperate for admissions. This also makes way for agents and touts to sell seats at higher rates. The state needs a centralised system to allot all medical seats,” said student rights activist Sachin Pawar.

Admissions to undergraduate medical, dental and other health science courses started after a four-month delay due to a series of petitions filed against introduction of reservation quotas in the all-India quota (AIQ) seats in the Supreme Court. The clarity on the same came through in January this year, finally making way for admissions.

While the first seat allotment list was released on February 1, the second list was announced on March 8. Along with the vacant seats after the first two rounds, additional 150 seats from recently-approved colleges were included in the mop-up rounds.