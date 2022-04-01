269 seats left in private medical institutes, no vacancy in govt ones
Mumbai The admissions to undergraduate medical seats are close to conclusion, with only a handful left vacant.
As per figures shared by the state common entrance test (CET) cell, only 269 seats remain vacant across private medical institutes that will now be allotted at the institute level. In case of government medical institutes, all remaining seats have already been allocated to aspirants in the second mop-up round released on Thursday, March 31.
“Students interested in seats in private medical institutes have time till April 4 (3pm) to individually approach colleges with vacant seats and apply for the same. Private institutes will release allotment lists and students whose names have appeared in the list will have time until the next day to confirm admission,” said a senior official from CET cell.
Experts have been questioning the decision of the state admissions body to allow private medical institutes fill up vacant seats on their own, while seats in government medical colleges are being allocated by CET cell.
“The minute an official admissions body steps away from the admissions process, private medical institutes get the chance to take advantage of parents and students desperate for admissions. This also makes way for agents and touts to sell seats at higher rates. The state needs a centralised system to allot all medical seats,” said student rights activist Sachin Pawar.
Admissions to undergraduate medical, dental and other health science courses started after a four-month delay due to a series of petitions filed against introduction of reservation quotas in the all-India quota (AIQ) seats in the Supreme Court. The clarity on the same came through in January this year, finally making way for admissions.
While the first seat allotment list was released on February 1, the second list was announced on March 8. Along with the vacant seats after the first two rounds, additional 150 seats from recently-approved colleges were included in the mop-up rounds.
NHAI increases toll fares by 10-65 per cent
The National Highways Authority of India has hiked its toll fares across the country from March 31 midnight. It has increased the toll tax by 10 to 65 per cent as per the vehicle category. The new rates will also be applicable at the toll nakas in the district — Pune-Satara, Pune-Solapur and Pune-Nashik highways. Transporters have said that the hike in toll tax will impact bus fare rates.
In Delhi high court, ED opposes Rana Ayyub plea, says charges facing her serious
Alleging that Rana Ayyub was involved in a “serious offence" regarding funds involving over ₹1 crore, the Enforcement Directorate, in the Delhi high court, on Friday opposed a petition filed by the journalist seeking to quash a look out circular (LOC), which bars her from travelling abroad. She then approached the high court challenging the LOC issued against him and sought to quash any direction or instruction preventing her from travelling abroad.
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation adds cycle rickshaws to its fleet to collect waste
In order to ensure that segregated waste is collected from all parts of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits, the civic body has hired 25 cycle rickshaws to do the job. As per the civic body, big garbage vehicles cannot reach slums and areas with narrow roads. In order to ensure that these areas are also covered, the cycle rickshaws have been added to the fleet. Many residents come out of their houses with segregated waste.
Navi Mumbai woman cheated of ₹93 lakh by man posing to be son of industrialist
The Navi Mumbai police are on the lookout for an accused who cheated a 46-year-old woman of ₹93 lakh by introducing himself as the son of a well-known businessman and owner of a tobacco company from Sangamner, a city in Ahmednagar district. The accused first befriended the victim via Facebook and then promised to be a partner with her in a chain of pub and restaurant businesses.
Three arrested for extorting cylinder delivery person, associate in Pune
The crime branch unit II officials have nabbed three persons for abducting another person on the pretext that he was selling illegal commercial cylinders in the market and forcibly extorted ₹1 lakh from him on March 15. The complainant was taking his LPG gas cylinder distribution vehicle when he was accosted by three persons in a car and two others on a two-wheeler.
