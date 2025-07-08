Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
26-year-old man arrested for theft ends life in police custody

ByVikrant Jha
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 08:38 AM IST

“Since he was not a habitual offender, he might have felt ashamed which must have pushed him to take the extreme step of ending his life,” a senior police officer said

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old man, arrested for an alleged mobile theft, died by suicide in police custody in Andheri East on Monday morning. He might have felt ashamed and ended his life, said a police officer.

The deceased was a resident of Andheri East where he lived with his friends. A complaint was registered against him on June 30 for allegedly stealing five phones after which, the police raided his residence, recovered three phones from his possession and arrested him on Sunday, said a police officer.

“Since he was not a habitual offender, he might have felt ashamed which must have pushed him to take the extreme step of ending his life,” a senior police officer said. The police said that on Monday morning the man was found dead inside a cell in Sahar police station.

The police informed the deceased man’s family and sent the body for post-mortem examination

