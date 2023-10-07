27 Sena (UBT) officer bearers booked for comments against PM

Ulhasnagar: Twenty-seven office bearers of the Shiv Sena (UBT) from Ulhasnagar were booked on Saturday for allegedly using obscene words about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a programme. HT Image

The incident occurred on Thursday at Ulhasnagar-Badlapur Road when the UBT faction office bearers held a “Hovu Dya Charcha” (Let’s discuss) programme, an officer from the Central police station said, adding, “Pradeep Ramchandani, the president of Ulhasnagar BJP, received a video of the programme which went viral on social media in which a man can be seen using obscene comments against the PM.”

The complainant, Kapil Adsul, a BJP office bearer from Ulhasnagar, Ramchandani and other party workers gathered at the Central police station and demanded that an FIR be registered against Shivaji Jawale, the organiser of the event, and his nephew.

A case was lodged under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 504 (intentional insult), and 34 (common Intention), Madhukar Kad, senior inspector, Central Police Station said, adding, “Further investigations are underway.”

