2,720 WR train services to be affected by work on lines 5 and 6

The first phase of one of the most long-drawn-out rail projects—the addition of Lines 5 and 6—will soon be complete, making way for separate rail lines for long-distance trains and suburban trains between Bandra Terminus and Goregaon on Western Railway (WR). Work on this began on October 7 between Bandra Terminus and Khar stations, and is likely to finish on November 4.

WR authorities began with the cut-and-connect of rail tracks and other critical works, which will link rail lines and the signalling system with existing lines. This work is crucial for improving the punctuality of local trains, and will also give scope to add more services in future.

However, the 29-day period will severely impact the almost 30 lakh Mumbaikars who use 1,394 suburban train services daily. Two thousand, seven hundred and twenty train services are likely to be cancelled, 1,820 train services will be delayed and more than 420 services will be short-terminated.

According to senior WR officials, until October 19, 10 train services will run with delays daily and two trains will be short-terminated on the Churchgate-Borivali/Virar route. “For five days from October 20, we will tentatively cancel six trains every day,” said a WR official. From October 25 (Day 19) however, the WR authorities will begin cancelling anywhere between 100 and 400 services in a single day until the proposed last day of work on November 4. Platform 9 at Andheri station will be suspended from Day 14 until completion.

The highest number of cancellations—400 services—are likely to happen on October 28 and 29. “On Days 28 and 29, there will be a 24-hour mega block at Bandra Terminus for the cut-and-connect of rail tracks,” said another WR official.

Long-distance trains too stand to be affected during the 29-day period. Around 61 Mail Express trains will be cancelled, 227 trains will be delayed and a few others short-terminated.

The permission to construct the two lines, part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2), was granted in 2008. The project cost, initially around ₹430 crore, later shot up to ₹930 crore. The main reasons for the delay in constructing the lines were encroachments and the tedious land acquisition process.

The remaining corridor on the Goregaon-Borivali stretch is expected to be ready by June 2024. The fifth and sixth line corridor is expected to end at Bandra Terminus and not go all the way to Mumbai Central due to lack of space.

