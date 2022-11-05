27.67 lakh involved in cyber fraud frozen

Mumbai: The MIDC police, Andheri, have succeeded to freeze an amount of ₹27.67 lakh of Macleods Pharmaceuticals based in Andheri East, which was part of a major cyber fraud diversion, as the company informed the police reported the fraud to the police in the golden hour.

According to the police, as the complainant approached them on time and the quick action enabled them to freeze the amount lying with various banks – waiting to be transferred to different bank accounts of the frauds.

According to the police, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company Vinayak Shirodkar was approached by a person via WhatsApp posing as one of its directors.

“The person had kept the director’s photo as the profile picture on his WhatsApp number and was posing as the boss of the CFO. He asked Shirdokar to transfer ₹37.45 lakhs to various bank accounts held with Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank,” said Satish Gaikwad, senior police inspector of MIDC police station.