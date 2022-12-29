Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 27-year-old biker collides with auto in Ghatkopar, dies

27-year-old biker collides with auto in Ghatkopar, dies

mumbai news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 01:05 AM IST

A 27-year-old biker was killed in an accident after he collided with an autorickshaw coming from the opposite side of the 60 Feet Road in Ghatkopar East on Monday night. The police said the incident occurred around 10 pm when the deceased, Akshay Patel, was heading to his relative’s home in Ghatkopar for dinner

27-year-old biker collides with auto in Ghatkopar, dies
27-year-old biker collides with auto in Ghatkopar, dies
ByManish K Pathak

Mumbai: A 27-year-old biker was killed in an accident after he collided with an autorickshaw coming from the opposite side of the 60 Feet Road in Ghatkopar East on Monday night. The police said the incident occurred around 10 pm when the deceased, Akshay Patel, was heading to his relative’s home in Ghatkopar for dinner.

A case has been registered against the rickshaw driver for causing death due to rash and negligent driving. “The auto, which was speeding from the opposite direction, overtook another rickshaw, due to which the biker got confused,” said senior inspector Ravidutt Sawant of Pant Nagar police station. “He lost control of his bike and collided with the autorickshaw.”

Patel sustained severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body. Some passers-by rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead on admission.

The Pant Nagar police was informed about the incident, and a police team visited the spot and later the hospital. Patel’s family was informed about the incident.

Patel stayed at Ghatkopar (West) with his wife, three-year-old daughter and parents. He was working with a construction contractor and was the sole earning member in the family. He was very social and always rushed to help anyone from the community in need, said his close friend Kamlesh Patel.

The auto driver is absconding and police have been searching for him. After the post-mortem, Patel’s body was handed over to his family members, said Sawant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out