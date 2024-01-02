283 motorists booked for drunk driving in the city on New Year

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Traffic police booked 283 motorists for drink driving on New Year. During patrolling on Sunday night, the police booked 9,025 motorists in all for flouting various traffic norms across the city. HT Image

Last year a total of 8,678 motorists were apprehended by the Mumbai traffic police.

According to the traffic police, on December 31, at least 2,150 traffic police personnel were out on duty conducting nakabandi at 112 points at strategic locations where new year revelers were present and around bars and pubs in South Mumbai and suburbs, primarily to check on drunk drivers.

Apart from policemen, traffic wardens and Maharashtra Security Force jawans also participated in nakabandis in the city to prevent any untoward incidents. Officials said that the security arrangement for New Year’s Eve was effective, and no untoward incident was reported across the city.

No parking’ restrictions were issued at major places where crowds gather to celebrate New Year like Marine Drive promenade, Worli sea face, Gateway of India etc.

“The bandobast was carried out till 8am on January 1, 2024,” said a police officer. Apart from drunk driving, the Mumbai traffic police penalised 1,090 riders on the charge of riding without helmet, 310 riders for jumping signals, 111,9 for parking in a haphazard manner, and 299 for driving without a seatbelt.

The Mumbai police fined 80 drivers on charges of rash driving. “Compared to last year, more cases were recorded this year owing to increased number of patrolling points and additional force deployed for bandobast,” said a traffic police officer.

Thane police had also deployed 36 officers, 265 police personnel and 75 traffic wardens in their drive against drunk driving on New Year’s Eve. They organised nakabandi at 80 locations from December 26 and lodged 746 traffic violation cases, including 297 on December 31 alone. They also took action against 17,000 motorists for traffic violations under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Meanwhile in Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar region 104 motorists were booked for drunk driving. Police officials said that 1,118 police personnel, including officers and constables from MBVV police and traffic department, were present for bandobast duty across 50 crucial points on New Year’s Eve.

On Sunday, 16 traffic branches of the Navi Mumbai police booked 236 persons for drunk driving.