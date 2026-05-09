MUMBAI: A late-night ride home after dinner with a friend ended in fatality for a 28-year-old finance company employee who lost control of his two-wheeler and crashed into an iron barricade installed for Metro construction work near the Kanjurmarg bus stop on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH). 28-year-old finance exec dies after bike crashes into Metro barricade on EEH

The deceased, identified as Rohit Patidar, 28, a resident of Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, while his pillion rider and roommate, Satyajit Singh, 27, sustained injuries to his hands and legs.

According to the Vikhroli police, Patidar worked with Credit Wise Capital in Worli, while Singh was employed with Unity Small Finance Bank. The two had travelled to Andheri on Wednesday night to meet a common friend who had arrived from West Bengal.

After meeting the friend and having dinner, the duo left for their home in Ulwe on a motorcycle. However, while travelling on the Eastern Express Highway, Patidar allegedly lost control of the bike near the Kanjurmarg bus stop and rammed into an iron barricade placed on the road for Metro construction work.

“The bike crashed into the barricade with great force. Both riders suffered serious injuries in the accident,” a police officer said. Singh suffered injuries to his hands and legs, while Patidar sustained grievous injuries to his head and legs. Both were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where doctors declared Patidar dead on arrival.

The Vikhroli police have registered a case against Patidar under sections 125 (acts endangering human life or personal safety), 281 (rash and negligent driving/riding on public roads endangering human life) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Police said further investigation into the accident is underway.