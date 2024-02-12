28-year-old man booked for pouring acid on wife’s face

Navi Mumbai: A 28-year-old from Panvel was booked on Sunday for throwing acid on his wife’s face after she refused to accompany him to his sister’s house in Hyderabad. HT Image

The incident occurred on January 20. The accused, Ramzan Siddiqui Ghazi, 28, has been forcing his wife, Amina Khatun alias Amin Bibi Ramzan Ghazi, 28, for the past few days to come with him to Hyderabad, and stay for a few days.

She had refused to go to Hyderabad, following which on January 19, the couple had a fight over the same and then after she went to sleep, he poured acid on her face.

After the incident, she got herself treated at a private hospital and then went to her hometown in Kolkata, where she was admitted to a hospital for further treatment. She registered an FIR in Kolkata which got transferred to Panvel Taluka police station on Sunday.

“The police there recorded her statement and got an FIR registered on zero number and then transferred it here. Since she is there, we are yet to get an idea on the gravity of her burn injuries and details on how she travelled till there in such a condition,” Jagdish Shelkar, police inspector from Panvel Taluka police station said.

Ghazi and Amina have three kids and have been staying near Rizwan Company in Khairne village of Vawanje in Panvel taluka for the last three months. While the husband was a labourer, the wife worked in a company for daily wages.

The accused has been booked under section 326 (A) (causing hurt with acid) of the Indian Penal Code. “After the incident, the accused absconded, and we are hunting for him. He is yet to be arrested,” Vivek Pansare, deputy commissioner of police (Zone II), said.